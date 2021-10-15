QS Investors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

NYSE BLK opened at $892.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

