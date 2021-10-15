QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.