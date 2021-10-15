QS Investors LLC Purchases 20,593 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 191.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

