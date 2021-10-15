QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $194.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

