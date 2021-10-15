QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,139,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

QCOM traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.84. 254,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,830. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

