Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTRHF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

