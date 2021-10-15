Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 806.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

