Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Robert Half International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

