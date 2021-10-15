Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 250,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,033,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.