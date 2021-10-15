Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 7,891 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

