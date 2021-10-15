Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.05 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.