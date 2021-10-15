Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

QDEL stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

