QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QMCI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.75. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

