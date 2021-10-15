QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QMCI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.75. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
