Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $25.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.