Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

RRC stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

