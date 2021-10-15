RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €540.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €540.00 ($635.29) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €610.78 ($718.56).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €783.00 ($921.18) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €888.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €801.39.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

