Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $51.57 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067247 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,869,085,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

