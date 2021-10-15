Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $106.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.85.

RJF stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

