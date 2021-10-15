Raymond James Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$77.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.55.

MX stock opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.60. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$35.19 and a twelve month high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

