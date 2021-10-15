Raymond James Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.69. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.62 million and a PE ratio of -3,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,600.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

