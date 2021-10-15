Raymond James Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.