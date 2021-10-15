Raymond James Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CXB opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$579.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

