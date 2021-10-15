Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$200.83.

TSE:FNV opened at C$171.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$32.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

