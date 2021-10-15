Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.07%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.