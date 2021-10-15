RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,097. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.68.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

