Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/1/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/3/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1COV traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €58.38 ($68.68). 584,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.14. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

