Regis (NYSE:RGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Regis has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regis will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Regis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.