Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

