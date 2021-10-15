RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $166.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

