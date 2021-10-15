Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.61).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €32.10 ($37.76) on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.20.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.