Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.