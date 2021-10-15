REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $4.06 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $1.47 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

