Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

