Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak Sells 30,000 Shares

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

