Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 5.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 603,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

