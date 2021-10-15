Rhea J. Posedel Sells 24,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $20.69 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

