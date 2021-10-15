Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Acquires 700,000 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.
