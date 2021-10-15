Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Acquires 700,000 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth $257,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

