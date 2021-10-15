Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

