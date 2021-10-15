Rock Soffer Buys 3,900 Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer bought 3,900 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

