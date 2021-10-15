Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 365.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 367.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

