Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$1.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

