Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) to Sector Perform

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,750 ($62.06). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,050 ($39.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,580.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,061.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.