Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays raised Hays to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

