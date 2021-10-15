Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price to C$195.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

