RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.