Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.88), with a volume of 634354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.87).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.87. The company has a market cap of £653.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

