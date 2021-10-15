Rupee Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $81,457.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

