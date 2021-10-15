Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

