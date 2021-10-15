S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

SCPPF opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

