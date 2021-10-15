Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £9,899 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £490 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.70. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

SBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

